WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive 2021

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive is back and in-person this year! Donate new or gently used coats to the PPL Center on Friday, December 3rd.
We'll be collecting coats outside the arena on the corner of 7th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown from 5-7pm. Say hi to some of the 69 News team, have a chance to meet the Phantom's mascot meLVin, and stay for the game if you can.
If you're short on time that night, there will be a drive-thru drop off lane on Hamilton Street, and if the evening doesn't work, there will be drop boxes inside the PPL Center during the day from 9am to 5pm.
All coats will be donated to various local Salvation Army programs, including Salvation Army Foster Care and Adoption Services.
"We're so excited to be able to safely return to an in-person coat drive this year. Seeing all of the incredible support from the community for the children and families we serve is inspiring, motivating, and reminds our families that they aren't alone -- they have heroes too," said Angie Gillen, Outreach Coordinator for Salvation Army Children's Services.
The temperatures are getting cold and the need for coats is high. "Many of our clients arrive with very few possessions from climates that do not experience the kind of winters that we are accustomed to, and these families struggle to make ends meet every day. Through the kindness of the community, hundreds of men, women and children will receive a coat to keep them warm this winter," said Major Ismael Correa, Allentown Corps Officer.
69 WFMZ-TV and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to partner together to help fill this need for a 6th year in a row. Please come help us by donating coats to keep our neighbors warm.