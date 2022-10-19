The WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive is right around the corner. Donate new or gently used coats to the PPL Center on Friday, Nov. 11. That's Veteran's Day, so we're doing a special edition of the Coat Drive, with some coats benefitting local homeless veterans.

We'll be collecting jackets outside the arena on the corner of 7th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Say hi to some of the 69 News team, have a chance to meet the Phantom's mascot meLVin, and stay for the game if you can.

If you're short on time that night, there will be a drive-thru drop off lane on Hamilton Street. We'll have volunteers helping unload cars from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If the evening doesn't work, there will be drop boxes inside the PPL Center during the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the coats will be donated to Victory House of the Lehigh Valley, which supports homeless veterans in our area.

"Victory House is a not-for-profit organization committed to addressing the challenges faced by men and veterans in their transition from homelessness. They are provided shelter services and supportive resources to move toward independence in the community," explains Tom Carson, Executive Director of the organization. He also added the coats will help so much because many of their clients spend a lot of time walking or taking the bus to appointments and employment.

The rest of the coats will go to local Salvation Army programs, including Salvation Army Foster Care and Adoption Services.

69 News WFMZ-TV and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to partner together to help fill this need for a 7th year in a row. Please come help keep our neighbors warm!