When you put on a coat, you're not just hearing the sound of a zipper.

It's a sound that signifies winter. It signifies bundling up to stay warm. And if you hear that sound, odds are you're one of the lucky ones, because it means you own a winter coat.

"Purchasing a coat sometimes is not a priority. It's not in their budget," said Major Ishmael Correa, Corp Officer at Allentown Salvation Army.

It's the reason we hold the WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive. Because we believe everyone deserves to be warm this winter.

"They're going to help a variety of people through the Salvation Army," said Florence Rhue, Director of Children Services.

Foster Children through the Salvation Army and homeless veterans through Victory House of the Lehigh Valley will now have the chance to pick out their new winter coats.

"We set them up on racks and the kids get to go pick their own coat and the kids just love that," said Rhue.

And it's all thanks to your donations.

"They haven't had so many choices in their lives and this is one thing they get to do for themselves," said Rhue.

"Some of them came with the little ones, oh I want this color, oh this fits me. It's very rewarding for us," said Santa Correa, Corp Officer at Allentown Salvation Army.

If you have a new or gently used coat, you can donate it this Friday inside the PPL Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Otherwise, join us outside at our event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.