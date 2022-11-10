It was 2018. Veteran Kevin McCloud was homeless, with only the shirt on his back.

His story is just one of so many local veterans. No place to go, no clothing, not even a coat for the Pennsylvania winters.

"The winters can get pretty rough and tough and cold," said McCloud.

Kevin tells us having lived through it, he knows how important something like a coat can be. That's where the WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive comes into play.

"I would say probably 90% of them don't have coats. They're all excited because they want to be warm," said Danysha Jones, Interim Director of Programs and Services at Victory House.

When you donate a coat this Friday at the PPL Center, you're helping not only families at the Salvation Army, but veterans at Victory House like Kevin.

"They're excited about it, they're very grateful and appreciative. They're remembered and it means a lot," said Jones.

Because you're not only donating a coat, you're changing a life.

"Life does get better. You are not forgotten about," said McCloud.

Now if you want to change the life of one of your neighbors, there are three ways to donate, we have drop boxes inside the PPL Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, outside during our event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m, or this year at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem.