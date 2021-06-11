S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The official total of the 5th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive is finally here.
A check for nearly $11,000 was presented to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley on Friday.
That means the food bank will be able to provide more than 60,000 meals for people in our community.
It wasn't a typical year, as the food drive was mostly virtual.
However, thanks to the community, several food trucks and the WFMZ team, the job got done.
"Our Community Care Group really did a good job. Coming out of COVID, they organized it and worked with the Dorney Park representatives and Second Harvest, and raised over 60,000 meals, which I think is pretty impressive for a year when you're coming out of such an event as COVID," said Barry Fisher, president and general manager of WFMZ-TV.
Even though restrictions have been lifting and there's light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Second Harvest says it isn't out of the woods yet.
Its director says the need is there and it is constant, and that the organization is so excited to put this money to use.
"Eleven thousand dollars! That is huge. That is wonderful. We are buying fresh produce. That's what we are doing with this money," said Katarah Jordan, director of Second Harvest. "I have sat with my team and we decided this is the direction we want to go in, so we will be purchasing from local farmers here in the Valley fresh produce."
WFMZ and Dorney Park each donated $2,000, but the rest of the donations came from the viewers, the community and the food trucks.
The hope is next year's Food Truck Food Drive event will be back to normal, and completely in-person.