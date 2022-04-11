It's almost time for the 6th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive. The events benefits Second Harvest of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.
This year, the food trucks are back!
The event will be held Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot of Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
Bring food or household donations for Second Harvest, then visit the food truck area to purchase food.
Participating food trucks include:
- Donut NV
- Flying V
- Kona Ice
All food trucks have generously agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds back to Second Harvest.
There will also be entertainment, including music and appearances by some favorite characters, like Snoopy and friends. Tables will be set up where you can enjoy lunch.
Second Harvest says the need for food donations continues to be high as we recover from the pandemic and food prices soar. The organization is happy to be able to accept physical donations again.
If you can't make it to the food drive, but would still like to donate, you can do so online.