The seventh annual WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive is right around the corner. It's a day where you can have fun, enjoy a meal from your favorite local food trucks, and donate to make sure no one in our community goes hungry.

The event will be held Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot of Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

It benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.

Bring non-perishable food or household donations for Second Harvest, then visit the food truck area to purchase lunch or snacks.

Participating food trucks include:

- Atomic Hogs BBQ

- Cactus Blue

- Oomie ZoOmiez Empanadas

- Popcorn Pit

- Sticky Pig

- Take A Taco

- Udder Bar on the Mooove

- Vince's Cheeseteaks

All food trucks have generously agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds back to Second Harvest.

There will also be entertainment, including music by DJ JJ Sands, and appearances by some favorite characters, like Snoopy and friends. Tables will be set up where you can enjoy lunch.

Last year, we were able to collect enough food for 42,000 meals!

WFMZ and Dorney Park are kicking things off by each donating $1,500 of food.

This year, we also have a new partner: Giant is also donating $1,500 of food, and the grocery store will have some volunteers helping at the event. We are excited to welcome them in!

If you can't make it to the food drive, but would still like to donate, we'll update this article with a donation link.