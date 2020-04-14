DONATE HERE
The 4th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park "Food Truck Food Drive" had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we can still help out! In fact, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley says their need is high right now, and they anticipate it will only grow as more people are out of work and without a paycheck. Right now Second Harvest can't accept food donations as that could spread the virus, but they desperately need cash donations so that they can buy food from their suppliers.
Every $1 donated can provide 6 meals, so please donate anything you can or share this fundraiser.
WFMZ and Dorney Park continue to be inspired by your generosity, THANK YOU! You've allowed us to hit our goal (twice!) so we're raising the bar one more time. Our new goal is to raise $16,670. That would be 100,000 meals! We are also making corporate donations, and we hope you'll join us.