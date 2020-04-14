WFMZ & Dorney Park partner for online food drive logo

DONATE HERE

The 4th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park "Food Truck Food Drive" had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we can still help out! In fact, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley says their need is high right now, and they anticipate it will only grow as more people are out of work and without a paycheck. Right now Second Harvest can't accept food donations as that could spread the virus, but they desperately need cash donations so that they can buy food from their suppliers.

Every $1 donated can provide 6 meals, so please donate anything you can or share this fundraiser.

WFMZ and Dorney Park continue to be inspired by your generosity, THANK YOU! You've allowed us to hit our goal (twice!) so we're raising the bar one more time.  Our new goal is to raise $16,670.  That would be 100,000 meals! We are also making corporate donations, and we hope you'll join us. 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.