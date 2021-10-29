HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow - unless you have travel plans, of course. But if you're flying out of Lehigh Valley International Airport, a little snow probably won't be the reason your vacation gets cancelled.
"We take pride in keeping the airport open," says Steven Sodke, Airfield Maintenance Mechanic. "Whatever it takes."
Costing close to $1 million, the airport's snow plows aren't typical. Drivers need special training that begins months before the first snowflakes fall.
"Part of our pre-season training is to get our snow crew out on the air field, do some actual practical driving in the snow equipment that they will be using," says Steven Connors, Director of Operations and Safety at the Lehigh-Northampton Transportation Authority.
Lehigh Valley International Airport says this isn't just a simple shovel job, either. These plow trucks, snowblowers, and brooms need to cast the snow hundreds of feet away from the runway to be safe for travel.
"So, for runway conditions, that's actually the airport authority's responsibility to determine whether the runway is safe for aircraft operations," says Connors.
So, what would it actually take for your flight to get cancelled due to snow?
"We typically go as long as we can, as our snow team can safely operate the equipment. There have been times where we cannot safely see what we are doing during a snowstorm and at that point we stop and cease all operations," says Connors.