BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - If you've ever ordered a package from Amazon, chances are it's come through Amazon's Bethlehem Delivery Station in Bethlehem Township, a last-mile facility.
"We've done about 15,000 more than we normally do on a given day, so we've done about 45,000 a day here. (We) have delivered already 1.1 million to the Lehigh Valley," said Gregory Smith, the station's manager.
That's just since Black Friday.
The station is where your items make it onto those familiar Amazon vans.
"It's been a fun peak season. To be honest with you, it's definitely crazy. It always is, especially with the pandemic and everything going on," said Erik Reichel, an On-Road Operations Manager with Amazon.
The drivers are actually not Amazon employees. They work for delivery service partners, or DSPs, third-party businesses that handle the deliveries.
Stephanie Dioguardi owns El Rapido Logistics, a DSP. In the short time she's been in business, she's hired more than 70 drivers, and she's looking for more.
"It wasn't too, too hard. Definitely a lot of hours and a lot of dedication, good energy and a lot of good work," Dioguardi said.
"Peak has been peak, but it hasn't been rough at all, honestly. We work together as a team and we help each other out," said Stephen Vandine, one of the drivers. He's been working for El Rapido since it started.
And although there's still a lot of work to be done before Saturday, he's looking forward to it.
"To see people smile, especially with packages, the little kids like to come out sometimes and grab the package from you. The dogs like to see you, too. Some do, some don't, but that's how that is, too," Vandine said.