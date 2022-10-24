Incumbent Democrat Madeleine Dean and Republican challenger Christian Nascimento discussed many salient political topics Monday afternoon at WFMZ-TV studios in Salisbury Township. The candidates are vying to represent Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election.

The discussion featured host Jim Vaughn. It is scheduled for broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

A recent New York Times poll led the discussion. A total of 64 percent of respondents told the newspaper that the country is "heading the wrong direction.'

Dean acknowledged that people are "anxious," but pivoted to say that anxiousness is actually a global affair and not indigenous to the United States. She added many of the problems people find themselves in are the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democrat noted she was "proud of the work we've done to move this country in the right direction" through her work in Congress.

Nascimento disagreed, saying the 64 percent were correct and that the country is not going in the right direction. The Republican added Democratic spending programs in Congress are partially to blame.

"The Democrats' spend more and tax more policy is exacerbating the problem," Nascimento said.

Inflation was cited by many Fourth Congressional District residents as a serious problem. Dean noted that House Bill 5376, better known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, will pay dividends for America and the Fourth Congressional District. She noted the act will reduce the deficit and lower inflation, while investing in domestic energy production and lowering healthcare costs. Dean cited specifically the ability for the federal government to negotiate to reduce consumer drug prices and Medicare costs, a significant savings for many people.

"It is not going to change things this minute," Dean noted. "...It will take time."

Nascimento disagreed, saying the Inflation Act isn't the solution, but part of the problem. He added increased government spending results ultimately in higher free market prices and advocated for more "strategic" spending programs to reduce inflation. Nascimento added the "massive" Inflation Act spending "is going to be around for a long time," negatively impacting the nation.

Dean added that she was pleased President Biden ordered the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the United States strategic reserve as part of a response to recent OPEC + nation production cuts. The release completed the release of 180 million barrels authorized by the president in March.

Nascimento said the move was irresponsible, arguing the "reserves are there for strategic reasons." He noted some of the reason why gas prices are rising dramatically is because "fossil fuel companies are under attack" by his opponent's political party.

When the discussion turned to President Biden's recent student loan forgiveness idea, Dean said she supported it as part of the response to deal with the economic downturn caused by COVID. She cited the CARES Act and noted how various small business owners had told her that the CARES Act loans and grants "helped them stay in business." That same help should now go to college graduates, who due to their debt, cannot advance in life by making large investments such as a home or savings.

"The kids need a break too," the congresswoman said. "...It will help those that need it most." She added Republicans had miscategorized the student loan forgiveness as a "giveaway."

"It's not a giveaway, but a lift up," Dean said.

Her Republican challenger saw things differently. Nascimento said small business owners he had talked with were more upset "they were forced to be closed" during COVID while other national stores were permitted to continue operations unabated. Specifically he said Mr. BIden's student loan forgiveness idea "doesn't get to the underlying reason as to why college and university costs are so expensive."

Crime is another important issue facing Fourth Congressional District voters. Nascimento said if you want to deter crime "you have to prosecute criminals." He said that police with whom he had spoken had told him "they are afraid to arrest people."

Dean acknowledged that yes, criminals must be prosecuted, but noted Republicans did nothing to address the underlying problem of gun violence. She cited the Safer Communities Act, which outlawed "ghost guns." She added few Republicans supported the bill.

"It's one thing for Republicans" to make us afraid of it, it's another thing to do something about it," she said.

When the discussion turned to abortion, the congresswoman called the Supreme Court's June decision "corrupt" and "an unjust ruling."

Dean said "I cannot believe this country would relegate women to second class citizens."

Nascimento supported the Supreme Court's ruling, saying "I believe it (legalization) should be in the hands of the states."

Dean replied by saying "I don't see the logic in that," and noted that some women would have their health rights taken away from them by a particular state government comprised of politicians.

A final issue involved whether the country's "democracy" needed saving from former President Trump and his supporters. When asked directly to the degree Nascimento supported the former president, he responded by saying "I am a conservative" and not tied to any one person in the conservative movement. He added that Mr. Trump's administration did produce many positive results and added that in his view democracy is not under attack and "does not need saving."

Dean said that she does believe the nation could use a responsible conservative voice, but that many conservatives aligning themselves with the former president are anything but responsible. She concluded by adding that she was "very proud of President Biden" for moving the country forward for all people, not just a few.

Dean was elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. In 2012 she was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and subsequently re-elected twice. Nascimento is vice president of product management and strategy for Comcast.