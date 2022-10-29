ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- WFMZ is in Allentown Saturday for the Hallo-Weekend event.
Saturday's event schedule includes:
- Halloween walking parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 9th to 6th Street on Hamilton, (L) 6th to Court Street (R ) to Arts Park
- Trick-or-treat starting at 11 a.m., Downtown Allentown Market, 27 N 7th Street
- Día de los Muertos from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Arts Park
- Boos & Brews Bar Crawl from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Downtown Allentown: please visit lehighvalleychamber.org to learn more about participating locations
- SpooksFest Haunted House from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Promise Neighborhoods, 1101 Hamilton Street, Ste 102
- Movie in the Park (Disney’s Coco) starting at 6:30 p.m., Arts Park
- Boos & Brews after party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Arts Walk in Downtown Allentown