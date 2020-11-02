The WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive we're used to seeing every year is people walking up to the PPL Center and dropping off a new or gently used coat.
Last year, through the generosity of folks like you, 1251 coats were collected. But this year, COVID-19 is making things a little more complicated.
The Salvation Army says because of the pandemic, more coats are needed than ever before. But in order to keep everyone safe, the coat drive is going virtual and asking for donations to buy new coats.
Organizers say the coats will go to foster kids.
"When many people come together, even if everybody gives a tiny amount, it's incredible what that can grow into," said Angie Gillen with the Salvation Army.
The virtual coat drive runs through November 10.
Donating is easy. All you have to do is go to wfmz.com, click on the coat drive icon on the right hand side, and decide how much to give.
$25 is a new coat for an infant or child, while $50 is a teen or adult coat.
$100 buys new coats for four kids and 250 outfits for an entire family.
It only takes a few minutes, and when you're done you not only help keep a kid warm this winter. You also warm their heart.