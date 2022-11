ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's delivery day for the WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive.

We dropped off nearly 1200 coats at the Salvation Army in Allentown Wednesday.

meLVin was even on hand to help us unload them!

The coats were collected at the Phantoms game last Friday, and at Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem.

Next up, they'll be distributed to families through various Salvation Army programs, and to veterans through Victory House of the Lehigh Valley in Bethlehem.