ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As temperatures get colder, more people in the area will be needing heavier coats.

WFMZ is once again teaming up with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for our annual Coat Drive.

It will be on Friday, Dec. 3, and will be happening in-person again.

Folks are encouraged to drop off new or gently-used coats at the PPL Center in Allentown.

We'll be collecting them between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There will also be a drive-thru drop-off lane on Hamilton Street, and drop-boxes inside the PPL Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

