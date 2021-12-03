ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Another successful Salvation Army coat drive at the PPL Center took place Friday night. Some boxes were so full of donations, they were overflowing.
Through a joint effort among the Salvation Army, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, PPL Center and WFMZ, bags, boxes, and even a truckload of coats were collected for those who need them most.
"The Lehigh Valley is a community that likes to give back and really participates in things like this," said Chris Porreca, executive vice president of the Phantoms. "It's important. It really helps all of us, it helps our community, it helps each and every person within the communities."
People dropped off bags and drove through the drop-off throughout the day and night. Now, so many more people will have the opportunity to stay warm this winter.
"We're very blessed. We really get positive feedback," said Darien Huaman, director of social services with the Salvation Army. "I think it helps a lot of people and provides a necessity during these cold, cold winter months."
When you donate a coat, you're donating more than just a simple jacket. You're donating the opportunity for a family to get back on their feet, an individual to feel confident, a neighbor to feel loved.
"These coats make them feel special," said Ruth Delgado, a foster parent. "They look nice, builds their self esteem and it keeps them warm."
The coats are still being counted, but as of Friday night, it looks like this year's numbers already surpass last year's.