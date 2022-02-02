A big congratulations to our producer Tyler Martin!
He and his wife Sarah welcomed Cassidy Rose to the world Wednesday.
Mom, Dad and Big Brother Ben are all doing well!
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.