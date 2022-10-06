Thursday is a big day for WFMZ.

The antenna that blasts our signal across the Lehigh Valley and beyond is being replaced.

A helicopter has been taking off from and landing in our parking lot in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, to carry pieces up to the tower on South Mountain.

So why is it getting replaced, and what does it mean for our staff and viewers?

"It'll allow broadcasters to do far more for consumers at home, and allow the TVs and the over-the-air signals to interact with the internet, and give a lot more capabilities for everything from emergency alerting to various high-level programming," said Barry Fisher, general manager of WFMZ.

Ultimately, we're gearing up for future broadcasts standards.

"The TV antenna is basically a 16-inch round pipe that has slots in it. And then there's an element in the center that radiates the energy outward and broadcast," Fisher said.

And the process is an incredibly intricate one.

"The top section of the old tower comes off, a new top section goes on that's built especially for this new antenna, and then the new antenna is lifted onto the tower," Fisher said.

A crew on the ground is working with a crew in the sky.

"We've been here for about a week, just preparing for one day," said Paul Fitzs, chief operating officer of Vertical Technology Services. "Every lift is about 6,500 pounds, which is right about the helicopter capacity."

The 69 News sunrise and noon broadcasts are taking place at the PPL Center studio in downtown Allentown on Thursday, as WFMZ staff follow safety protocols.

"They can be completely operating from the facility at the PPL Center, without even being connected to the TV station," Fisher said.

It's also an opportunity to test out our backup facility.

"Because when disasters happen, people are relying on us," Fisher said.

If you're in the immediate area Thursday, look up and you might just see the helicopter working on the tower.

You can also watch live online here at WFMZ.com, or the free 69News or WFMZ+ apps.