SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The high-flying process to replace WFMZ's antenna started with a 600-foot ride up the tower.

Crews from Vertical Technology Services strapped on their safety harnesses and unbolted the antenna.

Moments later, a helicopter carried it away. Next, the top section of the tower was unbolted and lowered to the ground, where crews swapped it out for the new sturdier version that was attached with bolts that look like five-pound dumbbells.

You'd think these guys might be nervous about all this, but VTS CEO Paul Fitts says they perform installations like this all the time, all across the country, on towers as high as 2,000 feet.

Which leads to the grand finale of the operation: the installation of the new high-powered antenna.

So why did we need to do all of this anyway? WFMZ General Manager Barry Fisher explains.

"This was essential because we do need a stronger signal for future broadcast standards that are coming, it's called ATSC3, it's called next generation television. It's probably another five years away but preparations are on the way for many broadcasters to begin preparations for adapting to that," said Fisher.

The whole process was live streamed on wfmz.com using a series of remote controlled cameras.

Some fast facts:

The antenna is two sections that weigh 6500 pounds total, roughly 500 pounds under the helicopter weight limit.

The helicopter pilot, who amazed spectators with his precision flying, has special training and has done this countless times before.

And lastly, what did all this cost? About $1 million. But making sure we have the strongest, most state-of-the-art signal for our viewers - priceless.

The new antenna is shared by three stations, WFMZ, WLVT and WBPH.The new antenna will allow the signal to go where it has not gone before, around mountains and through concrete.