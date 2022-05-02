69 News - WFMZ logo

Several members of the WFMZ team were recognized in the statewide Keystone Media Awards.

Jaccii Farris and Rick Dean won Best Series for "Mandy Marquardt living with diabetes, striving for Olympic Gold."

Jaccii also won Best Reporter/Anchor.

Priscilla Liguori received honorable mention in the Best Reporter/Anchor category.

Photojournalist Kaylee Lindenmuth was recognized for her previous work for the Shenandoah Sentinel. Her entries took first and second place in the Breaking News Photo category, and she also won the Graphic/Photo Illustration category and took second in News Beat Reporting.

