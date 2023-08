SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - We're proud to report that our staff at WFMZ-TV and 69 News have been nominated for 16 Emmy awards for Excellence in Journalism.

Just a short time ago we learned the nominations for the 41st Annual Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.

The nominations run the gamut from investigative stories to features, and recognize the work of our talented journalists.

The awards ceremony is set for October.

The list of nominations can be found here.