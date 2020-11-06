ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Every year folks like you join WFMZ-TV and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center to help keep kids warm.
But this year because of COVID-19, the coat drive is virtual. Online donations will be used to buy new coats for families in need and foster kids.
"Many of the kids who come into foster care come in with nothing. They come in with only what they're wearing and maybe they've carried a couple of things," said Angie Gillen with the Salvation Army.
One of the foster kids on the list for a coat is 2-year-old JuJu.
Foster mom Rebecca Davis has several foster kids and four of her own. Davis says she's thankful for the help.
"It's just a huge blessing," Davis said.
The Salvation Army says some of the coats will go to kids referred by local schools.
"Or just families calling who know that we do this annual drive every year and are kind of counting on that coat or that jacket for the kids to kind of help stretch their dollars," said Darien Huaman with the Salvation Army.
Families like the Thurmons. Maureen Thurmon is a working mom with four kids who says watching them pick out coats warms her heart.
"Without this program we would go maybe into December and taking away from their toys for Christmas," Thurmon said.
To donate go to WFMZ.com click on the coat drive icon and select how much you want to give.
$25 buys one kid's coat, and $250 keeps a family warm this winter.