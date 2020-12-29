It was nearly a year ago this time, the world first started to hear about a mysterious illness spreading rapidly in China.
In early January of 2020, what is now known as COVID-19 began to sweep the globe.
On February 29, US officials reported the country's first coronavirus death, a man in Washington state, and ramped up travel restrictions. By March, it was in the Lehigh Valley. Northampton County reported the Pennsylvania's first COVID-19 death. Carmine Fusco, an accomplished horse trainer who lived in the Bath area, was one of three members of his family to die from the novel coronavirus.
He was 55 years old.
As March rolled on and coronavirus cases climbed, Governor Tom Wolf extended a stay-at-home order to Lehigh and Northampton counties.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and the economy began to feel the effects of the pandemic. March brought the biggest stock market crash since the 2008 financial crisis and a declaration by the World Health Organization of a global pandemic.
By mid-March, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all schools to close for two weeks but that didn't last.
Spring brought stay-at-home orders for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and much of the tri-state area.
Sheltering-in-place sent people rushing to the store to buy essentials. Then so-called non-essential businesses like museums, theatres, and restaurants shut down and the scramble to innovate with outdoor dining and curbside takeout began.
By May, another blow: a quarter of people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were out of work.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 ran rampant through nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, killing dozens at Gracedale Nursing Home in Northampton County alone.
In summer, though, some hope as outdoor dining returned. Local governments like Easton and Bethlehem even helped restaurants expand their outdoor seating.
In August, the US surpassed $5 million coronavirus cases as Pennsylvania and New Jersey began to hire contact tracers.
But tension still remains about business closures and the reopening of in-person school. By fall, a vaccine which some call a modern scientific miracle. Lehigh Valley hospitals begin vaccinating front-line workers.
The vaccine continues to be distributed throughout the Lehigh Valley with nursing home residents, staff, and first responders next in line.