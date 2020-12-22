Doing a story on flying during the pandemic had a huge impact on me, not only because it was like something out of a movie, but also because of what happened after my plane landed.
Walking through the Philly airport back in April was a surreal experience. I had a ton of anxiety because I didn't want to catch COVID, and I was worried about my mom who was in an Arizona hospital with breathing issues.
I wore my mask all the way through TSA but there's really no reason to wear a mask because there was nobody there.
I wiped down my seat and tray table. Twice. I worried, did I miss something?
When we landed in Phoenix, I couldn't believe how deserted it was.
At the baggage claim I got a message my mom was being transferred from the hospital to a rehab, which made me feel better.
So I went home, put the airport story together, and went to see her. Because of COVID restrictions I had to stand on the sidewalk as she was taken into the rehab. The driver let me and my mom's best friend Eric get close so she could hear us. The only thing she said was my name.
She died two hours later.
I was in shock. This wasn't supposed to happen.
I went into autopilot. My mom is Jewish, so she had to be buried within 48 hours. Because of COVID her funeral had to be outdoors and only eight people could attend.
I know it sounds bizarre, but didn't think about how she died until later. The death certificate lists unspecified natural causes. She had COPD, but was COVID involved? We don't know. Because of a test shortage, she wasn't tested.
But what I do know is what a great mom she was. She was loving and glamorous, a career woman who pushed me to be my best.
Her words of encouragement are still on my phone.
"Hi there good looking. This is your mother calling to tell you you're fabulous," she says in one phone message.
The Rabbi told me that birth is a beginning, death is a destination and life is a journey.
I know while this part of my journey seems unique to me there are a lot of people dealing with losing a loved one during this pandemic. While I don't know them, I know their loss. And the memories that help them carry on.