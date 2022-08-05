ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a random number: 613. But at the IronPigs game Friday night, it was the luckiest number there, as the 613th fan who entered Coca-Cola Park that night happened to be the 8 millionth fan overall, in all the Pigs' 14 seasons.

With a ground hit and an out at first base, it was three outs and a winner.

After the top of the first inning, during the IronPigs' home game versus the Syracuse Mets Friday night, an announcement rang through the stadium.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight is a very special night, and the winner, our 8-millionth fan, in the history of Coca-Cola Park, congratulations."

Sarah Lloyd, a fan from Green Lane, got a big surprise.

"We're shocked and excited," she said.

Lloyd just happened to be the 613th fan, who walked through the gates Friday night, and the 8 millionth overall, since the Pigs first came to be in 2008.

"We come once a year," she said. "This was our once a year. What are the odds?"

According to team staff, the IronPigs is Minor League Baseball's per-game attendance leader since its inception in 2008, averaging more than 8,600 fans in 968 games at Coca-Cola Park.

"We are one of the more heavily populated Triple A teams in the entire country," Media Relations Manager Mike Ventola said.

Lloyd won an IronPigs Jersey, an IronPigs Pig Pack, filled with goodies, an autographed baseball, and a seat upgrade for her, her husband, and two boys.

"We were so happy with those seats," she said. "So now we're even closer."

"We're just thankful," Sarah's husband, Jason, said. "It was great, we appreciate it."

And though only one fan could win this time, the Pigs look forward to celebrating many more millions in years to come.

"For us we're hoping within the next couple of years, that we're ready to name our 9-millionth fan," Ventola said.