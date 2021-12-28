The CDC has cut the recommended quarantine period to five days, from 10, for asymptomatic COVID cases, followed by five days masked around others.
"Even though that obviously there is a certain large group of people that are most infectious two days before an infection, and three days afterwards - there are a lot of exceptions to that. So that if someone comes back to work, it's very important they adhere to proper masking," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs at St. Luke's.
The CDC also says those with symptoms who are getting better may leave their homes after five days so long as they're improving. If you've been vaccinated and exposed, that quarantine has also been shortened to five days.
You may not need to quarantine at all if you're boosted.
However, Jahre says employers must look at each situation individually.
"What this is really is an accommodation and a generalization that is partially based on science and then, obviously, is also based on some of the political and business realities of having a workforce shortage," Jahre said.
The Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce says with rising cases, the flexibility is needed.
"Looking at the workforce shortage crisis, this move does allow people to get back to work sooner," said Brittney Waylen, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"While these are just recommendations of the CDC, they're tied to other things, specifically OSHA requirements that say you have to provide a healthy and safe workplace for your employees," said Allentown labor attorney Ed Easterly.
This is just a new minumum.
Businesses can keep the 10-day quarantine if they want, Easterly said.
"This has now lowered the threshold for what employers are required to do. So they can bring their employees back in a more rapid manner," Easterly said.
These shorter quarantines should really be determined on a case-by-case basis.
At-home testing is a great tool to see if someone is transmissible or not before they return to work.
And if you do return, make sure you're wearing an N95 or KN95 mask.