The House of Representatives is expected to vote on an article of impeachment Wednesday, charging President Trump with incitement of insurrection.
A yes vote would make Trump the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
Malcolm Gross, co-founding partner of Gross McGinley in Allentown, says the only consequence a yes in the House would bring Trump is negative notoriety. But if the Senate convicts Trump by a two-thirds majority, there would be consequences.
Professor Chris Borick with Muhlenberg College says the Senate would hold a second round of voting to decide those penalties, which could include a ban on holding federal office, ending a possible 2024 presidential bid.
But because no president has ever been convicted, Borick says the details of the penalty vote are not clear.
"It appears right now or at least there's some precedence for taking place with a simple majority vote," Borick said.
Experts say impeachment may be just the beginning of Trump's legal woes.
"They could try after he leaves office to try him for incitement to riot which is a serious crime," Gross said.
Those charges could come from federal and state prosecutors.
While there has been discussion of Trump pardoning himself, experts say a presidential pardon would not apply to state charges.