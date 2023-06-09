ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's going to happen to PPL's historic headquarters? That's the question on everyone's minds following the company's surprise announcement on Thursday it's moving to Two City Center.

"The opportunity to do something special leaps to mind first, but it also goes back to the dollars and what's going to be most successful," said Peter Adams, a commercial real estate expert with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach in Macungie.

Adams says he wasn't surprised to hear the news with the COVID pandemic leaving many businesses to rethink how much space is needed.

"Because of what's happened with workforce not being in the office, if you have a business, and you hire 100 employees and need a 10,000 ft.² we might only need 5000 ft.² right now," Adams said.

Adams says, at this point, the options for the building moving forward are endless.

Mayor Matt Tuerk has said he will do everything in his power to see the building remain, and would prefer to see it become some form of housing, like apartments.

"I think it's a real opportunity," Tuerk said. "This is happening in areas across the country and I think this is the perfect time for this to happen in Allentown."

Adams says that actually could be a very strong possibility: "This area every time there's something lease, residential that's well done it gets filled."

As for a potential wrecking ball? We still have a long way to go.

"An awful lot of scenarios would have to be considered before someone would decide bringing in bulldozers is the right answer," Adams said. "I think it's such a significant property, and historical significance doesn't always get the deal done, but I think it's got an awful lot to offer."

We also asked PPL directly whether or not they intend to keep the building's holiday lights running, but didn't get a response.