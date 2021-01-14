EASTON, Pa. - Will 2021 be the year more Americans return to international travel?
Larry Porter hopes so. Porter owns Easton-based Porterra Travel, running guided tours to destinations around the world. He said there's a pent-up demand for getting out and about and rescheduled 10 international trips set for last year to this year and beyond.
"I'm doing a trip to Amsterdam at the end of June, early July. I'm really hoping that that is going to be the first one [trip] we're going to get go on[this year]," Porter said.
Jennifer Doncsecz, president of VIP Vacations in Bethlehem, said she's seen an increase in travel interest this January.
Her company is booking destination weddings into 2022. Doncsecz was surprised to see the new CDC rules released this week. Per the new regulations, travelers coming into the United States will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test, even for travelers who have had a COVID vaccine.
Doncsecz said some destinations, including many islands, already require a negative test for entry.
"The government needs to step in and look at what rules are in place before they just issue something like this," she said.
"If you have a trip planned from March 1 onward, don't do anything yet. Things are going to change. Don't do anything yet. You probably haven't paid in full yet either. Just pause and wait and see. We know with our government things are changing left and right," Doncsecz said.