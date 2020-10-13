ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With many shoppers turning online this season to prep for a holiday unlike any before, people are at a loss on what to buy their kids.
"Some parents really feel a lot of pressure to have a lot of gifts under the tree, and we know that that's actually over stimulating for a majority of kids,” says Dr. Amanda Sellers, a clinical psychologist based in Allentown.
She says that experiences-like trips-are actually shown to make children happier than things. "Kids, adults of all ages, show greater contentment, happiness and enjoyment from experiences rather than spending money on tangible objects,” Dr. Sellers said.
However, for obvious reasons, not everyone is comfortable planning a trip or traveling this year.
"So maybe investing in gifts that are things the whole family can do, books they can read to their kids that night, games that you play as a family,” Dr. Sellers said. “Arts and crafts kits, science experiments."
Easton's own Crayola is offering the Crayola Experience at Home even though they are also open five days a week. The activities are designed to work in tandem with instructional videos for those not comfortable coming in person.
"They’re adventures, or journeys, that the kids can do at home with a kind of Crayola experience vibe to them,” said Constance Walker, Crayola’s communications manager.
“Giving people memories and giving families the time to spend together,” Walker said. "The kit is $24.99. We do ship anywhere in the world."
Sellers also suggests buying items that get you and the family outdoors as well: “So scaling back and having a handful of more meaningful gifts and activities, packs a lot more punch."