The Lehigh Valley had the worst air quality in the world Wednesday, according to the website that monitors the United States Air Quality Index.
So, what is it about the smoke coming down from the Canada wildfires that makes the air hazardous to breathe?
Fine particulate matter is what the experts call it, and it's what is creating that haze we're all seeing and experiencing. If you've had a cough or sore throat Wednesday, we know a lot of people have. It's not abnormal.
According to a pulmonologist we spoke with, the particles are tiny and irritate.
"If you can smell the smoke, you're probably breathing in the particulate matter," said Dr. Jennifer Logan, pediatric pulmonologist at Reilly Children's Hospital.
Dr. Logan says that matter is a tiny irritant that can reach the furthest parts of the lungs, so if you're coughing or feeling a sore throat, that could be why.
"It's on the order of less than two and a half microns, so that those small particles will reach the alveoli," added Logan. "Whether or not you're going to have a severe reaction or not probably depends on your underlying condition. Someone with asthma, though, that could trigger an asthma attack, and they could start wheezing."
She says people with allergies, asthma and other breathing conditions could be experiencing harsher symptoms.
When you need to call the doctor or make an ER trip depends.
"It would be a cough, and perhaps a cough that doesn't go away," explained the doctor. "Or audible wheezing, like you're actually hearing a sound coming from your chest."
Air quality charts as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday show the Lehigh Valley's air quality as being the worst in the world - worse than New York City, which has also been dealing with smoke from Canada.
According to the website IQ-Air.com, as of 5 p.m., Allentown's Air Quality Index sat at 458, and at 7 p.m., Bethlehem's AQI was an equally hazardous 424.
Both are much higher than even Delhi, India, which is notorious for its poor air quality.
What does it mean to breathe that in? Could it have long-term health effects?
"Probably not. No," answered Dr. Logan. "Your lungs are actually really great at cleaning up things, you have a lot of little cells in your limbs called macrophages that are kind of like dumpster trucks that just go around and eat everything around them, so those cells are going to be eating up all of this particular matter."
Things change when someone has a defect in their immune system or their lungs' ability to clear is hindered.
"For example, a patient with cystic fibrosis who might have more trouble clearing particulate matter from their lungs," said Logan.
So, when you should go inside? Dr. Logan says as soon as you experience any symptoms.
She's reminding people that N95 masks work best to ensure you're breathing clean air; she says smoke can actually accumulate on the cloth ones.
As far as medications go, Logan says people should contact their health providers.
Saline and artificial tears can be helpful for dry eyes, but over-the-counter allergy medicine may not help with smoke inhalation.
People who would like air purifiers should try to find HEPA filters, according to Logan, because they will trap out the smallest particulate matter in the air.