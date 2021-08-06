One of the country's largest music festivals is back, but what you might not know is what it took to make it all happen after a tough year.
2020 was a year of devastation and plenty of loss.
"We lost over $20 million in revenue in 2020. In a regular year, our budget is about $22 million, so we lost a large amount," said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest.
A canceled Musikfest meant not only a loss for ArtsQuest, but for hundreds of businesses and organizations that, in a typical year, would reap the benefits.
"In a non-COVID year, Musikfest generates $7 million in economic impact. That's not money we bring in, that money goes into the economy," Hilgert said.
More than 4,000 camps, classes and concerts vanished as the arts industry crumbled, but employees knew it was only a matter of time before the music played again.
"We got state funding that was critical through the CARES Act. We were able to get some funds there," Hilgert said.
Hilgert says sponsors and memberships helped ArtsQuest stay afloat.
In turn, it enabled the nonprofit to follow through on its mission of supporting small businesses.
"These 30 food vendors plus all the crafters and the retailers, they rely on these 10 days and support, and to have that back is a huge deal," she said.
You'll find them scattered through both the Southside and now the Northside of Bethlehem, which opens Friday.
Hundreds of performances will be free, but you'll also find headliner tickets at a reasonable price.
ArtsQuest says it was critical to offer affordable entertainment, as this past year was hard on everyone.
"These are acts that sell out large venues, so to see them for $15 we hope is something people appreciate," Hilgert said.
Opening ceremonies for Musikfest are set for 4 p.m. Friday on the Southside, after Thursday's preview night. Free performances start on the Northside at 5 p.m.