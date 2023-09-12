EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is usually all focused on the student experience. Now, it's putting energy into the guest experience too, since the school just bought the Lafayette Inn.

"We have 18 guest rooms here in the Lafayette Inn," said Audra Kahr, the executive vice president for finance and administration at Lafayette College.

It's been in the works for a couple of years, but it's now official: the Lafayette Inn is part of Lafayette College.

The $2.7 million sale has been finalized.

"As we think about what the needs are for prospective students and their families, for our alumni as they travel to our campus, for games or for events, this is a really important avenue for them to stay and be part of our community," said Kahr.

The space in College Hill is just a three-to-five-minute walk to campus.

"Our goals for the future are to enhance some of the spaces here. Wherever we need to do some deferred maintenance, we will do that, but the history of the Lafayette Inn will remain. It's part of its charm," said Kahr.

That charm is found in the parlor, which is full of antiques, as well as in the rooms, which are all a little different.

"We have a working stove for comfort that's ambiance," Kahr said about one of the rooms.

The inn was built in 1895 on land that was part of the Wagner farm. That was owned by a family credited with helping settle Easton back in the 1700s.

The superintendent of Ingersoll Rand George Elder lived there. After the Great Depression, it became apartments, and then in the late 1950s, it was a fraternity house.

It's been an inn for decades, and old employees are entering this next chapter with the college.

The school says the previous owners were seeing about 50% occupancy.

"We believe that we can maximize that in pretty short order, if we think about how to utilize the space, how we market it, how we advertise," said Kahr.

Planners say part of that includes adding some leopard and maroon Lafayette flair.