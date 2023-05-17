EASTON, Pa. - We're likely in store for a Houck-Baratta rematch for Northampton County District Attorney.

Some political observers predicted incumbent Terry Houck would win the Democratic nomination, though longtime judge Stephen Baratta declared victory in that race. Now, Houck is determined to stay in office by running as a Republican in the general election.

"There'll be no change," said Houck. "Our office has been independent. It's not an office for Democrats or Republicans. It's an office for everyone, and I’m positive everyone will see that moving forward.”

"He is not going to be able to run a campaign seeking Republican support, if he doesn't espouse or accept the Republican platform and values," said Baratta.

"He needs to have had had enough write-in votes on the Republican side to make the ballot," said Samuel Chen, an assistant professor of political science and the political science program director at Northampton Community College.

Houck is expected to reach that 250 required write-in vote mark, though that won't be confirmed by the county's election commission until next week.

“I only know one way," said Houck. "You take the character way, okay, and that's the way I'll continue to do it. I'm not going to be about lies. I'm not going to be about falsehoods. I'm going to be about the job, and I'm going to be about being the hardest worker that I can be, as I've been my entire career.”

"I'm hopeful that it's not quite as negative as it was in the general election," said Baratta. "I'm going to appeal to all voters. I believe my background will be attractive to both Democrats and Republicans."

"The biggest thing when it comes to elections is name recognition, and Houck and Baratta have name recognition," said Chen. "Baratta's been in public office for longer than Houck has. He has probably a little more name recognition off the top and he's running with credentials, so this is a little different than a challenger running against an incumbent."

Baratta secured the Democratic nomination with about 55% of the vote.

"The challenge now is that you expect the Democrat voters will break the same way they broke in the primary, which gives Baratta the lead, and will enough Republicans and independents vote for Houck come the general? The Northampton GOP chair has said clearly, they will not support him," said Chen.

Northampton County is known for having a significant number of independents and swinging either way in some races, though some experts note some Democrats who voted for Houck may now vote for Baratta to stay loyal to the party.