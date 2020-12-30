Many New Year's Eve events will celebrate the beginning of 2021 in our area despite the pandemic, even if many of them will be going virtual. Here is a look at events that will help kick off the new year:
Mushroom Drop in Kennett Square
Thursday, 10:30 p.m.
The Mushroom Festival and Kennett Area Restaurant and Merchant Association are hosting the 8th annual Mushroom Drop. The event will be virtual due to the pandemic. A "Lighted Mushroom" will be raised at 9 p.m. at 600 S Broad Street. The event will be livestreamed on the Mushroom Festival and the Midnight in the Square Facebook pages.
“The Last Night” in Hazleton
New Years Eve Firework Celebration (2020)
The City of Hazleton’s Recreation Department will be hosting a “Last Night” celebration. The donation-sponsored fireworks display will take place on Thursday December 31 at 7 p.m. The fireworks display can be observed at City View Park or any other location where the 4th of July fireworks are visible throughout the area.
Hazleton’s Last Night is a time to celebrate, reflect, and reminisce on all that has transpired throughout the current year and to create a plan or journey that you’d like to begin tomorrow at the start of the new year.
In an effort to keep everyone safe and warm there will be no other entertainment, vendors or food trucks on site.
New Year’s Eve To-Go Trail in Allentown
A $100 ticket will entitle a person to certain food and drinks at several downtown Allentown restaurants. People can pick up the items at each restaurant between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday. Free 15-minute pickup parking is available near each restaurant.
Virtual PEEPSFEST
The 12th annual PEEPSFEST® will offer online streaming. Fans will experience the 2-day festival virtually featuring the PEEPS® Chick Drop.
Virtual elements include:
• Exclusive musical performances
• Live animal presentations
• Over-the-top science experiments
• Easy-to-make PEEPS® crafts
• The PEEPS® Brand has also teamed up with Duncan Hines® to offer fans a sneak peek at how to make an Easter-inspired culinary creation.
PEEPSFEST® is bringing back other festival events as well:
• This year's PEEPS® diorama contest called on fans to show off their creativity using PEEPS® Brand Candies and MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® or GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Winners will be announced during the virtual event on December 31.
• People can experience the 400+lb Yellow PEEPS® Chick Drop virtually through the live streamed event.
December 30
10 a.m. -11 a.m. - Virtual family fun activities
December 31
10 a.m. -11 a.m. - Virtual family fun activities
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Virtual pre-show, PEEPS® Chick Drop and firework show
Berks Lanes New Year's Eve Celebration
Berks Lanes is holding a New Year's Eve Celebration beginning Dec. 31, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. It will include glow bowling, billiards, and games. The cost is $195 per lane(up to 6 people per lane). People need to reserve their lane at at the Berks Lanes website.