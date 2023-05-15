EASTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday. Voters will decide which Republican and which Democratic candidates they want on the ballot, come November. Our region has some crucial races, which will determine who will lead a variety of municipalities and counties.

The Northampton County Office of Elections and Voter Registration spent Monday preparing to ensure everything goes smoothly at all 156 precincts.

"We expect a pretty healthy turnout," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

Voters will decide candidates for judges and local councils, commissioners, supervisors, and school boards.

There are Democrats vying for four Lehigh County Commissioner seats, who will then face four Republicans in the general election.

"Some of the places in our region are heavily Democratic, for example: Easton," said John Kincaid, a government and public service professor at Lafayette College. "So, whoever wins the Democratic primary election in Easton for mayor is going to be the mayor, because there's no Republican candidate."

That's also the case for Northampton County District Attorney.

"The district attorney races had been very, very heated because people are concerned about crime, and which district attorney, who's going to be most severe on crime, and so this has been a hot issue really countrywide," said Kincaid.

Because Pennsylvania has closed primaries, "if you're registered as an independent, you can't vote in the primary election, and there are a very large number of independents these days in the state," said Kincaid.

However, a Republican can write in the name of a Democratic candidate and vice versa.

If a race is so close that it depends on write-ins, it'll take some time to determine who won in Northampton County.

"We'll know the total number, but we won't know the name they're associated with and we won't know that until the following Thursday, when the canvass board completes its work and gives it to the elections commission," said McClure.

The Shapiro administration is encouraging anyone with questions to go to vote.pa.gov. There, you can confirm your voter registration and find your polling place.

"We have processed about 24,000 mail-in ballot applications to this point, and we have approximately 17,000 returned," said McClure.

It you're among those who still have your mail-in ballot, you'll have to drop it off in person at a county drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday for your vote to count.