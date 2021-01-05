"Is it safe to put someone in a nursing home right now? How would you answer that?" I asked Executive Director of Lehigh County's Office of Aging and Human Services JR Reed.

"If it was me and my loved one, I would highly consider an alternative to doing that," he said.

But Reed knows that's not always an option. If you do need to find a long-term care facility Reed says find out if beds are available and about their COVID-19 protocols.

"I'd want to hear are they separating people who are quarantining on the other side of the building. Testing them prior to entering the facility," he said.

Their vaccination policy and the facility positivity rates can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.

"I would also ask about their visitation policies," Reed added.

He said people should also ask about their virtual platforms so can you see your loved one face to face, if not in person then at least digitally, he said.

"A lot of sad stories where people had to say goodbye by phone," he said.

The county also has an advocacy program that investigates issues at long-term care facilities. You can reach them at 484-619-3337.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.