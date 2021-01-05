"Is it safe to put someone in a nursing home right now? How would you answer that?" I asked Executive Director of Lehigh County's Office of Aging and Human Services JR Reed.
"If it was me and my loved one, I would highly consider an alternative to doing that," he said.
But Reed knows that's not always an option. If you do need to find a long-term care facility Reed says find out if beds are available and about their COVID-19 protocols.
"I'd want to hear are they separating people who are quarantining on the other side of the building. Testing them prior to entering the facility," he said.
Their vaccination policy and the facility positivity rates can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.
"I would also ask about their visitation policies," Reed added.
He said people should also ask about their virtual platforms so can you see your loved one face to face, if not in person then at least digitally, he said.
"A lot of sad stories where people had to say goodbye by phone," he said.
The county also has an advocacy program that investigates issues at long-term care facilities. You can reach them at 484-619-3337.