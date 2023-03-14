BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Lehigh Valley Student Video Contest awards ceremony Tuesday night highlighted local students' hard work and creativity as they learned about manufacturing.

The contest featured 33 middle schools and manufacturers from Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton counties, according to a news release from SahlComm, a local public relations firm. The ceremony was broadcast live on WFMZ.

Over 1,000 people attended the event at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.

The 2023 video contest award winners are:

Outstanding Overall Program: Lower Macungie Middle School – B. Braun Medical Inc.

Outstanding Editing: Springhouse Middle School – BlueTriton Brands

Outstanding Creativity: Bangor Area Middle School – Victaulic Company

Outstanding Cool: East Hills Middle School – ProtoCAM

Outstanding Team Spirit: Orefield Middle School – Precision Roll Grinders

Outstanding Educational Value: Nitschmann Middle School – ABEC

Outstanding Videography: Northeast Middle School – Stanley Black & Decker

Viewers Choice: J.T. Lambert Intermediate School – Ultra-Poly Corporation

Outstanding Outreach Plan: Saucon Valley Middle School – Kitchen Magic

Outstanding Career Pathway: Trexler Middle School – Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Outstanding CTE Story: J.T. Lambert Intermediate School – Ultra-Poly Corporation

Over a three-day voting period, the contest, which featured two-minute videos produced by each student team, received 339,663 votes. The video with the most votes received the “Viewers Choice Award.” Student videos were also reviewed by a panel of judges for awards in ten other categories, including Outstanding Videography and Outstanding Creativity.

Preceding the main program, culinary arts programs from Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School, Career Institute of Technology, and Lehigh Career & Technical Institute hosted a dessert reception and Cupcake Competition, judged by Carlo’s Bakery and Factory. Water and candy were provided by BlueTriton Brands and Just Born Quality Confections.

“Ten years ago, we started work on What's So Cool about Manufacturing. We hoped to engage and inspire Lehigh Valley students, but could not have imagined that millions would be interested in middle school videos of manufacturing facilities,” says Karen Buck, Director, Workforce Initiatives at MRC.

“The community has come to expect the information about careers and technology the student teams so diligently spotlight in their educational and creative media messages. We applaud the efforts of the 33 student teams who raised awareness about cool career opportunities and broke all previous voting records.”