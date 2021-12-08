EASTON, Pa. - Most locals have seen the harrowing video of the Easton school bus crossing a lane of oncoming traffic and a path, before plummeting into Bushkill Creek. Now that Easton police have wrapped up their investigation, they're talking about what the bus's internal camera revealed.
"The driver becomes distracted from two students in the back," said Easton Police Sgt. Joe Alonzo. "They're kids. They're being kids, and at one point, a student lets out a scream, and it's not a yell or scream that just... it's something that definitely would garner anybody's attention."
WFMZ is appealing our denied Right-to-Know request with Northampton County, in an attempt to share the video from that chaotic November morning with you.
But Alonzo, the lead investigator on the case, has examined every part of the footage.
"She doesn't turn her body," Alonzo said about the driver. "Her hands are at 10 and 2 driving on the steering wheel. Her attention is on the road. She happens to look up in that mirror, which I believe is probably designed to try to keep an eye on the students as well, and just happens at be in that moment when she's coming into that curve."
Within seconds, water came rushing into the bus.
The crash sent at least 13 middle schoolers and the driver to the hospital. One student broke his leg, but we're told everyone is now okay.
Alonzo says another huge takeaway of that video was the bravery of the students and how they didn't hesitate for a second to help each other out.
"Some came to the aid of the bus driver, the aid to the fellow students," said Alonzo. "They seemed to know what to do when the time came."
The Northampton County District Attorney says no crimes were committed, so neither the driver nor any students will be charged.
"It took about a month," Alonzo said about the investigation. "Most of the time delay was waiting on the lab results."
Those confirmed the driver was not intoxicated in any way. Police say the driver was cooperative, and that she was not speeding. The district confirms she wasn't a new driver, either.
"We interviewed almost every student on the bus, which was important to us," said Alonzo. "Not just to find out what happened, but to see how they were doing. That was the first question out of my mouth on any of the interviews with the parents and the students."
We reached out to the school district Wednesday about whether there were consequences for the students involved, but did not hear back.
"It was simply her being distracted on that very second and looking up as that student screams," said Alonzo. "It was a scream that there was a problem. She was obviously looking to address or see, 'what I need to do,' and it just happen to be at a very wrong moment."
Several responding agencies have continued to say they are thankful the situation wasn't worse, given that no vehicles were in the lane of oncoming traffic at the time, and that the bus did not hit any of the several giant trees lining the creek.