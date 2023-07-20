HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Rhiannon Peters, Travis Frantz, and their twin girls love nature, which is part of the reason they moved into their Heidelberg Township home eight years ago.

But what they didn't realize is that it already had some long-term residents: a colony of honeybees.

"You can feel the vibration in your skin when you open up the door from all the buzzing when you walk out," said Frantz.

"They've been there for like, 40 years. And I was like, oh, okay, so we did some research on having them removed," said Peters.

The family quickly found out having bees removed can be costly and is not covered by most insurance policies.

We caught up with Ty Kelius with T.D.K Contracting to find out what homeowners should do when honeybees move in.

"We rescue honeybees, we go in and we cut them out," said Kelius.

Kelius relocates rogue colonies like one that ended up in the eaves of a church.

"Setting them up with their home, feeding them if we need to, if they're a weak hive, and we need to feed them sugar source we will," said Kelius. "If they don't have a queen, we'll provide them with a queen."

Kelius cautions homeowners against killing honeybees, because that will attract more insects and create a more expensive situation.

"We did one in Delaware, about two weeks ago that had thousands of larva. It was gross. Plus, it smells like you have a large dead rotting animal," said Kelius.

Kelius says if you do opt for removal, make sure you go with an experienced company.

He says honeybees aren't aggressive and don't typically cause damage to a structure, so if you don't want to spend the money, just let them be.

Which is exactly what Frantz and Peters have decided to do for now.

"We're roommates," said Peters.