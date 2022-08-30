ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's that time of year again.

The Great Allentown Fair is celebrating 170 years. It started in 1852.

Dropkick Murphys will headline the grandstand Thursday, and of course there will be plenty of free entertainment over the course of the long weekend.

"We have the 4-H auction, we have barnyard Olympics. We have of course the Midway. We have The Flying Wallendas, we have a dinosaur show where you can have a T-Rex encounter and we have magic shows," said Jessica Ciecwisz, Manager of Marketing and Entertainment at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

The fair will also have, of course, food.

"There are 12 new fair foods vying for best new fair food of 2022," Ciecwisz said.

And those new foods are pretty creative.

"They range from guava jelly barbecue chicken to a funnel cake strawberry taco," Ciecwisz said.

Also new this year: metal detectors that everyone must walk through to get in. But fair officials say security at the gates is nothing new.

"It's just instead of the wanding that we did at the gate. This is just replacing that, it's actually going to be quicker for the entry," Ciecwisz said.

The fair runs through September 5.