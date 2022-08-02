EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community.

There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton.

"One at the Multon Street Playground on our South Side and the other on North 12th Street, next to Cottingham Stadium and the Paxinosa Elementary School," said Easton Police Capt. ​Salvatore Crisafulli.

For the one organized by the West Ward Community Initiative, prepare for bouncy houses, skateboarding, free food, a DJ and more.

"We have some community tents," said Tanya Ruiz, the interim manager of the West Ward Community Initiative at the Greater Easton Development Partnership. "We have fun activities in Cottingham Stadium, some field games. We have a moon obstacle course, and some airbrushing going on, all free to the community."

You could also expect food, music, special guests and a movie at the event sponsored by the South Side Civic Association.

Earlier this summer, the city's police chief expressed frustration about the violence among young people, saying he's willing to do whatever it takes to stop it and keep them safe, but adding that others need to step in to help too.

Capt. Crisafulli says while many interactions with law enforcement are during negative times, events like the ones being held Tuesday offer a positive perspective.

"The National Night Out events are mainly geared towards the younger generation, younger people," said Crisafulli. "So it gives them an opportunity to come out meet with us, see that we're normal people, create a bond between them and us."

"We're excited to bring the community together," said Ruiz. "Especially with how times are right now, we all just need to unite."

The tradition continues to grow.

"The events have gotten bigger and more and more people have come out," said Crisafulli.

"Easton is a really awesome community," said Ruiz.

Both of Easton's National Night Out events go from 6 to 9 p.m.