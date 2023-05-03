EASTON, Pa. - Two Democrats are battling it out in the primary race for Northampton County District Attorney.

Incumbent Terry Houck says he's garnered endorsements from the local FOPs, plus State Police and various community groups. His opponent, longtime judge Stephen Baratta, insists the county needs change and he's ready to lead it.

"I was able to accomplish every one of my goals that I set forth," said Houck.

Houck says since getting elected Northampton County District Attorney in 2019, he's launched major crimes and full-time drug units, and partnered with Homeland Security on a human trafficking task force.

He says he's expanded problem-solving courts, enhanced victims' services, and gotten countless drugs and guns off the streets.

"The number of criminal cases that have come into our office has dropped by about 1,000 cases per year," said Houck.

Houck started his career as a Philadelphia police officer, where he spent nights studying to get his bachelor's, master's and law degrees, before becoming a prosecutor in 1986.

"Our office was ranked number one by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts, in efficiency," said Houck.

But challenger Stephen Baratta disagrees.

"The last three years, I saw the dysfunction in the DA's office," said Baratta.

"He's been a very, very lenient judge," said Houck. "Every one of his claims are either just a flat out lie, or they are misstatements."

Baratta was a first assistant DA for six years, before spending 25 years as a judge, including five as president judge in Northampton County. He comes from a family of local lawyers.

"It broke my heart to see what happened in the last few years, and I think for the tail end in my career, I can make a big difference," said Baratta.

Baratta's priorities include, "number one: lawyers are going to get discovery right away so we can move cases and there won't be a backlog. I'm going to be active in community policing. I'm going to be at the table talking about what we need to do in the disadvantaged communities that make them safer. I am going to eliminate plea bargains for serious felonies, and I'm going to review these cases before they get filed."

There are no Republican candidates running, though Republican voters are able to use the write-in space on their ballots to give their support to whomever they choose.