It's a bird! It's a plane!

Wondering what was in the sky Saturday night? Many noticed the bright light gliding across the sky.

Viewers from our area had their own predictions of what it was. Some thought meteor, some said UFO.

What you were actually looking at was a Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

"I'm like wow and I caught that on tape? That's pretty wild. That's pretty wild," said Don Higdon, of Topton.

It took off around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A total of 52 Starlink internet satellites were launched into orbit as a way to provide internet service around the world.

"That's pretty cool," said Higdon.

SpaceX is up to 3,400 Starlink satellites that have been logged to date.

The plan is to launch thousands more in the future.

"I've never seen it before and I don't think I'll ever see it again," said Higdon.