L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - President Biden and his team have been traveling to blue-collar areas across the country hoping to lure back or add voters like Jason Kerschner.
"I call him the resident of the United States. He's not my President," Kerschner said.
The Mack Trucks production technician is part of the 67% of blue-collar, white workers nationally who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, compared to 32% for now-President Joe Biden.
"Make no mistake about it, blue-collar workers are at a different point in their lives that are very different from progressive Democrats," said political pundit Terry Madonna.
Madonna says Trump focused on hot-button cultural issues like gay rights, abortion, and climate change that raised the ire of blue- collar workers, who tend to be more conservative.
"Right now I think it's about jobs and the economy," Madonna said.
Biden is making inroads. He cut into Trump's 2016 blue-collar support, and won labor unions nationally by 16 points.
However, he lost the union vote in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
"I think he needs to gain the confidence of the workers," said Jerry Green, the head of United Steelworkers American Union Local 2599, and a Biden supporter.
To do that, Green says the president has to push his infrastructure bill, create jobs, increase wages, and protect pensions and Social Security.
"If he can produce some of those things I think he can win back those Trump voters," Green said.