The US Senate advanced a $1-trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday that by some estimates could rain double-digit billions down on the Lehigh Valley for bridges, roads, and transportation.
Becky Bradley, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, says the bill will bolster existing plans, like improvements to the 309 interchange and Routes 22 and 33, as well as Interstate 78.
"We definitely would love to see Route 22 widened. That said, anybody who travels on Route 22 knows how important that would be," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
Lehigh Valley officials say the bill would also invest in pedestrian and bike trails, and clean energy solutions like alternative fuel busses and a nationwide charging network for electric cars.
"That will be a game changer because the real impediment to electric cars, meeting the goal of half of all cars produced being electric, is the fact that they can't get charged anywhere," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
Officials say there could also be extra money for new projects and a groundswell of jobs to carry out the plan.
Sen. Bob Casey called the plan a bipartisan investment in American communities that's long overdue. But Sen. Pat Toomey voted against it, saying it's "too expensive, too expansive and too unpaid for."
The House will cast a final vote in September.