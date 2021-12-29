ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are a few days left before the new year to save some money on your 2021 taxes.
First off, for those with stocks, you may want to offset capital gains with losses.
"If you do have excess losses this year, keep in mind those excess losses as a deduction are limited to $3,000," said CPA Bill Bloss, with RLB Accountants in Allentown. "If you're someone who has a lot of gains this year, and we have seen the market grow, if you have realized gains in 2021, maybe you look at some of those losers in your portfolio, consider selling them to offset the gains."
There is still a special charity tax incentive from the CARES Act, which allows single filers to claim a deduction of $300, and married couples $600 for charitable contributions, even if they take the standard deduction.
And if you do happen to itemize and have high medical bills this year, you may want to pay them before the year end to deduct them.
"Those medical deductions are available to you, but they have to exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income to benefit from that," Bloss said.
You may also want to look into deferring any end-of-year income or holiday bonuses into 2022.
"So if you expect your income in 2022 is going to be lower, maybe you defer some income to '22. Otherwise, if your income is at its highest point in '21 then perhaps we're looking at making additional charitable contributions, making sure that our 401k is maxed out," Bloss said.
Lastly, be sure to double-check your withholdings, especially if you've had a change in income, gotten married, or had a child.