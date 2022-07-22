ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a nightmare scenario to see a dog locked in a hot car with no owner in sight.

"In 70-degree weather, the internal temperature of a car can be a hundred degrees within 10, 15 minutes," said Dr. David Ferrari, Chief of Staff of Lehigh Valley Animal Hospital. "In 90-degree weather it can go up to 140 degrees."

The Lehigh Valley Humane Society says if you see this, you should act immediately.

"If the dog does need medical attention it does look like it's in danger, dial 911 immediately," said Humane Society Police Officer David Saltzer.

Saltzer says if the dog loses consciousness before the police get there, you can take matters into your own hands to get them out. "If the dog is unresponsive and needs immediate medical attention, yes, you should do that."

Another thing to keep in mind during the heat wave, they say: be very selective where you walk your dog during a heat wave.

"When you're walking your dog, pay attention to their paws on the hot surfaces," said Saltzer. "Walk them on the grass, walk them on the dirt, cooler surfaces, early in the morning later in the evening when it's cool, because their pads will burn."

