The polls open in less than 24 hours, and election workers are expecting to see a lot of voters turn out Tuesday. On Monday, election officials had plenty of information to remind voters about.
Due to the pandemic, a record number of mail-in ballots were requested. For voters who applied for a mail-in, but never received it, The Department of State says those people should go to their assigned polling location (find yours here) for a provisional ballot.
Those who received their mail-in ballot, but did not yet return it, should return their ballot to their county election office or a ballot box within their county.
Keep in mind, not all ballot boxes are open as long as the polls are Tuesday.
For example, in Lehigh County, the box at the government center is open 24 hours until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when polls close. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be permitted to drop it off. However, ballot boxes stationed at four municipal buildings in the county are only accessible during building business hours.
"To be sure your vote counts, make sure it's a drop box now or you come to the county building," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said the ballot box at the county courthouse, in addition to a ballot box at Bethlehem City Hall, will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Other ballot drop boxes are only open during building hours.
Ballots will not be accepted at polling locations, however.
Voters who received a mail-in, but didn't yet return it, can also vote in person. To do that, voters need to bring their mail-in ballot and both envelopes to their polling location and fill out a provisional ballot.
If you're a first-time voter, or voting for the first time at a new polling location, you may be asked for ID.
If you were planning to vote in person, but are now in quarantine, contact your county elections office for an emergency absentee ballot.
Election officials are also encouraging voters headed to the polls to dress warm, as long lines outside are expected. Voters should also bring masks.
Keep in mind, you may be asked to cover up political attire inside the polling place.
"Rules of Pennsylvania generally are you shouldn't be wearing your partisan garb, your hats or shirts, but the fact of the matter is the First Amendment probably permits that. I think most folks don't do that kind of thing," said McClure.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.