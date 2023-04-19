The images are stark. Crushed vehicles and crumbled concrete, after the deadly collapse of a parking garage in New York City.

The collapse in Lower Manhattan killed one person and injured five others. Investigators are trying to figure out why the garage collapsed.

And it has some wondering: what about our parking decks here in the Lehigh Valley?

"I feel for the people that were in that building," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

Panto knows first-hand how important and complicated it is making sure parking structures are safe. Easton recently spent $300,000 to shore up the 1960's Pine Street parking garage.

State Labor Department officials tell 69 News that Easton, Allentown, and Bethlehem all do their own inspections.

Panto says in Easton, inspections are done every two years by a team of structural engineers.

"We have the same inspection company that's doing the work and they go in the garage so they know that garage intimately and they go in to look at it they can tell, oh we're starting to get too much wear here versus when you were here two years ago," said Panto.

Over in Allentown and Bethlehem, parking authority officials say they also retain structural engineers and contractors to regularly perform condition appraisals and repair programs.

Allentown officials say they operate six decks, the oldest being the Hess' spiral deck. The city "has invested a million plus dollars of repairs and maintenance to make sure the deck is safe," and more improvements are planned this year.

The investigation into what caused the 98-year-old parking deck in Manhattan to collapse is still underway.

But Panto says with many older structures like the Pine street parking garage, water and time can erode rebar, causing the concrete to become weak.

"Once it snaps, it breaks up the concrete. We won't have that anymore. We spent an extra $70,000 to make sure those rebars are vinyl coated, so preventive measures," said Panto.

Panto says once the 4th Street parking garage is completed, the Pine Street deck will be demolished.

He says that could happen in the coming weeks.